The Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America Local Chapter #805 is bringing back “Moods in Music” to the Roseburg VA over the next few months. The program uses music as a tool for PTSD management, to help prevent suicide and to assist veterans who face issues around mental illness.
In January of 2019, Chapter #805 set out to bring music to veterans suffering in the Douglas County community by offering beginner guitar lessons. After the first groups of new guitarists graduated, COVID-19 shut down the jam sessions.
“We were offered other places to set up classes, but we really prefer to be part of whole health,” Jennifer Ellis, president of Chapter #805, said. “Having classes at the VA offers us that ability.”
With COVID-19 restrictions mostly lifted, Chapter #805 is once again preparing to bring guitar lessons to local area veterans.
“This time, we will have to maintain smaller classrooms, maybe 6-10 individuals, probably in masks and separated,” said Ellis.
Music therapy can be used to help bring the body into a state of relaxation, activating the parasympathetic nervous system (this helps with resting and digesting), and deactivating the sympathetic nervous system (fight, flight or freeze).
“A lot of these guys developed friendships and like to use the time to hang out with the other veterans,” said Ellis.
The classes run for eight weeks and veterans sign a contract stating they will participate. Chapter #805 purchases guitars for students prior to the first class. Upon completing the classes, they are allowed to keep their guitars.
“It meant everything. I’ve been waiting for a long time, and I am so thankful my veterans status got me in the group,” said George, a 2019 participant in the Moods in Music program. “I’ve been wanting to make music again for some time. It’s beautiful. Let’s all add music to the world, a true force for creativity and healing.”
“This program does a lot of good for these guys and we are glad to be bringing it back as soon as we get a good beginner instructor,” said Ellis. “Lots of people can play guitar, but it takes a special gift to be able to teach music.”
While no specific date has been set for the 2022 class schedule, Chapter #805 feels confident more beginner guitarists will start to flood the community with rhythm and song in no time at all.
For more information please contact: AVVA Chapter 805, Jennifer Ellis 541-373-1030
