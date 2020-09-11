The Douglas Forest Protective Association announced Friday evening that mop-up operations had been completed on the French Creek Fire and that the land is now on patrol status.
The French Creek Fire ignited late Monday evening just north of Glide and burned a total of 495 acres. That number is higher than the initial 430 acres due to more accurate mapping.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
