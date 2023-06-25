230516-nrr-elections-7.jpg (copy)

The Douglas County Courthouse in May 2023.

 Will Geschke/The News-Review

A Douglas County foster home where two young brothers were allegedly abused for years — and one recently settled a lawsuit against the state for more than $400,000 — is now at the center of a second complaint, alleging similar abuse suffered by another boy.

