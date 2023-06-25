A Douglas County foster home where two young brothers were allegedly abused for years — and one recently settled a lawsuit against the state for more than $400,000 — is now at the center of a second complaint, alleging similar abuse suffered by another boy.
The complaint was filed June 8 in Douglas County Circuit Court. The child, who was 7 when the abuse allegedly occurred. He currently lives with his aunt and is being represented by Beaverton attorney Paul C. Galm.
The boy is suiing the State of Oregon and its Department of Human Services.
The state has not yet responded to the complaint, which seeks $2.55 million in damages for negligence.
Jake Sunderland, a spokesperson for DHS, said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.
The foster care parents in the complaint, and the incidents that allegedly occurred in their home, were the subject of another complaint settled with the state and DHS earlier this year for $425,000.
According to the most recent complaint:
DHS knew the boy was vulnerable because he was a victim of prior abuse and neglect. He lived in a foster home with an older boy who “had a history of behavioral problems, including physical and sexual maltreatment of younger children, and therefore presented a risk of sexual assault and physical abuse to younger children,” the complaint said.
DHS was notified of potential problems in the home in May 2017, and investigated. In September 2017, DHS received another report of abuse at the home, this time alleging sexual abuse and exploitation, as well as neglect.
Specifically, the report alleged the boy was sexually assaulted.
DHS concluded that those allegations were founded.
The older boy repeatedly abused the younger boy physically, sexually and emotionally, the complaint said.
DHS licensed the foster home where the abuse allegedly occurred and paid the foster parents to care for the children in the home, and ultimately was responsible for the safety and wellbeing of the children, the complaint said.
Yet the agency failed to monitor the children despite a history of abuse, and failed to remove the boy from the home despite “numerous credible allegations of physical abuse and emotional abuse,” the complaint said.
DHS was negligent in its oversight of the foster home, the complaint said, and the abuse the boy suffered was “directly foreseeable consequences” of the agency’s breach of its duties, according to the complaint said.
As a result of the abuse the boy suffered economic losses, including the cost of counseling, that totaled $50,000, according to the complaint.
The abuse also caused the boy to suffer from mental anguish, embarrassment, shame, fear, hyperactivity, loss of focus, isolation, displacement from his school and peers, nightmares and sleep disruption, depression, anxiety and other psychological trauma.
The boy is seeking $2.5 million for those alleged damages.
“His situation suggests a lack of supervision and diligence by DHS,” Galm said. “There were reports about problems at this house before, but those reports were either not investigated, or investigated but not well.”
Galm was the attorney for another boy in the home who filed a similar complaint, which was settled in February.
That complaint was filed in September 2021 in Douglas County Circuit Court. It alleged that in 2016, DHS removed two brothers, one 5 and the other 3, from the custody of their biological parents and they later ended up in the same foster care home in Douglas County.
An older boy also lived in the home, and he repeatedly physically, sexually and mentally abused the older brother, who was 7 at the time, according to that complaint.
The boy also said his foster parents choked and spanked him, and covered his mouth with tape, which caused him to have trouble breathing. A DHS worker assessing a report of neglect at the home noted that the brothers hadn’t been to a primary care doctor in over a year and the foster children said they were having “fighting matches in the living room” while the parents watched. The children also said their foster parents spanked them and told them not to tell anyone about it.
The boy, who is now 11, settled for $425,000, with Galm receiving nearly $145,000 for attorney fees and costs. The boy will be paid over the next two decades, and with interest will receive nearly $700,000.
His younger brother was also initially named as a defendant in the complaint. However, that boy, who lived in the same foster home and was 7 at the time the complaint was filed, was eventually dropped from the case.
Galm said he and the younger boy’s family decided to remove him from the complaint for several reasons. For one, the evidence of abuse against the younger boy wasn’t as strong as the evidence of abuse suffered by his older brother. Also, the boy, is just beginning to remember — and understand — what happened, Galm said.
Galm also said he thinks there may be more victims from this same foster home out there. After The News-Review published a story in September 2021 about the initial complaint, four people contacted him and said they had also suffered abuse at the home.
“Often when one case gets disclosed, it turns out that there were other issues in the same house,” he said. “It’s never surprising to me that there is more than one incident or more than one victim in a house.”
