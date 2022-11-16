The Gary Leif Navigation Center is gearing up for new construction and the Homeless Commission is expanding to allow an additional member.
“Things are going good, we are providing services out of the front and people are moving along in their plans to find long-term housing,” said Erica Kimrey, the center's program manager.
The navigation center, which is a partnership between United Community Action Network and the City of Roseburg, is in the planning phases for demolition and construction on the center's interior, which will include getting rid of asbestos in the area.
“We are hoping to start the abatement the last week of November, but the city is in charge of construction on the building,” Kimrey said.
Once construction is completed, 30 beds will be added to the center.
“There is also the Roseburg Mission,” said Larry Rich, Roseburg's mayor and Homeless Commission chairperson. “If someone is serious about getting off the street and getting into a bed they just have to show up, there are resources.”
There are requirements for people who wish to stay at the Roseburg Mission, which make it prohibitive to some.
Homelessness continues to be a concerning topic among the public and is something the city and local organizations are acutely aware of.
“We know there is a problem and we are doing what we can to solve it,” Rich said. "We have the navigation center open with their 10 pods and that is a step.”
S & B Construction has been awarded the contract for demolition, asbestos removal and construction of the center's new interior.
“S&B James is excited to continue our relationship in Roseburg. We have completed numerous school and VA projects in Douglas County,” said Allen Purdy, co-owner of S&B James Construction. “We just finished a navigation center in Medford with great success and expect a similar result in Roseburg.”
“There are some concerns around HVAC systems and supply chains,” said Dawn Easley, Roseburg's public works director. The hope is that the project will be completed at the end of spring 2023.
Roseburg City Council passed an ordinance which will create an eighth position on the Homeless Commission for a member of the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians.
“This is a positive because they have a lot of experience working with the homeless native people,” Rich said, “and they have resources they are willing to share.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
