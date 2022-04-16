Several Sutherlin firefighters and police officers greeted a slew of kids and their parents prior to the city’s annual Easter Egg Hunt at West Intermediate School on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s event was well-attended after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were all kind of anxious to do it this year,” said organizer Pat Greer, who has been involved in the annual event for more than 30 years.

Inclement weather was a concern, but by the time of the event, an early round of rain had passed, and, despite a stiff breeze, the conditions were pleasant.

Children were broken up into age groups ranging from 2-and-younger to 10-11 on the various fields around the school.

Sara Terwilligar walked as her sons Aidan, age 10, and Cedar, age 6, participated in the event for the first time.

“Getting Easter eggs,” Cedar Terwillgar, a first grader at East Primary School, said of his favorite part of the event. “It’s nice to be back in school.”

The entire egg hunt lasted approximately 10 minutes.

“They are like little human vacuum cleaners,” Greer said with a laugh.

Following the hunt, prizes were handed out and the Easter Bunny was on hand for photos along with other first responders.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.