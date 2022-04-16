ABOVE: Ashley Croy, of Sutherlin, and her son Isaiah Jacob, 6, sort through collected plastic Easter eggs during an Easter event in Sutherlin on Saturday. RIGHT: Jeremiah DeLeon, 9, of Sutherlin poses for a photograph with a costumed Easter bunny during an Easter event in Sutherlin on Saturday.
Children rush to collect Easter eggs during an Easter event in Sutherlin on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review photos
Cassius Edera, 7, of Sutherlin joins others as they seek out Easter eggs during an Easter event in Sutherlin on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
People head to the playground fields at Sutherlin West Intermediate School to participate in an Easter egg hunt on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
From left, Taylor Pilson, 7, collects plastic eggs with her aunt Jennifer Umbarger and her husband Bobby Umbarger during an Easter event in Sutherlin on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Children seek out plastic Easter eggs during an Easter event in Sutherlin on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Jeremiah DeLeon, 9, of Sutherlin poses for a photograph with a costumed Easter bunny during an Easter event in Sutherlin on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
