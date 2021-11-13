An avid hunter. A devoted friend. Prone to be ornery, and not a big fan of chicken.
Those were just a few of the ways Douglas County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy Matthew "Matt" Harmon was remembered Saturday. More than 200 people gathered at the Douglas County Fairgrounds to remember Harmon, who died the evening of Oct. 26 as the result of a cardiac event.
Harmon's death occurred on the same day as his father Robert's birthday. Harmon was 53.
After earning a criminal justice degree through Rogue Community College and completing Oregon's Basic Department of Public Safety Standards Training, he joined the Oakland Police Department as a reserve officer in 1996. Harmon served in a similar role with the sheriff's office as a reserve deputy starting in 2003. He also worked at the Glenbrook Nickel Mine and as a welder at North River Boats in Wilbur.
In 2002, he married Lisa Smith, who told the gatherers Saturday through a letter that Harmon's grumpiness "gave us quite a few giggles over the years."
Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin recalled a minor "road rage" incident around 2009 in the Melrose area, the first time he unofficially met Harmon.
"I was driving off duty in my personal vehicle on my day off, and I came up to Cleveland Hill and turned my (turn) signal on," Hanlin said. "There was another car coming, and I probably had room to go, but I waited anyway. Another rig was coming down the hill behind me and slammed on his brakes rather abruptly.
"I had time to make the turn, and he let me know about it, waving a particular part of his hand."
Hanlin said about a year later, Harmon had applied for a job in the sheriff's office. "It was the one time I saw Matt shrink," Hanlin said to laughter.
After chaplain and officiant John Rideout had welcomed the gathering — which included more than 70 law enforcement officers — and delivered a eulogy, he opened the floor to those wishing to share their memories of Harmon. The first person to raise their hand was George Duncan, who has had his share of interactions with Harmon both in public and as an inmate at the Douglas County Jail.
"I have a lot of respect for him," Duncan said. "He's an a--hole, but he's a good man. He would always respect me if I would see him on the street."
Many others spoke of his generosity, his love of his family, and his personality, which at times could come across as a little gruff.
One thing Harmon apparently was not a fan of was chicken dinners, according to his wife.
Rideout concluded the reading of Lisa Harmon's letter with the following: "It's going to be very hard without you. Please watch over us.
"I do have one last thing to say: the chicken dinners have been amazing."
