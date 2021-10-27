Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order 21-29 for full or partial COVID-19 vaccination for many workers in the state hit its deadline Oct. 18.
At CHI Mercy Medical Center, employees meeting that deadline was largely successful.
As of noon Friday, 962 of the hospital’s employees had met the requirement of the vaccination mandate either through being fully vaccinated or having a medical or religious exception approved. A spokesperson for the hospital said that a little more than 100 employees were unable to work Friday due to an exception being denied, an exception being under review or not being fully vaccinated.
It was unclear the breakdown of those 100 staff members as to who was waiting to finish a vaccination sequence or who had an exception pending approval, or if the hospital had lost employees who left their positions as a direct result of the executive order.
Earlier last week, the Oregon State Police reported that of its 1,267 total employees, 78% were fully vaccinated. Fifteen percent of OSP employees had filed for religious or medical exceptions, 96% of which were religious exceptions. Seven percent of submitted requests for exception were still pending review as of midnight Oct. 18.
The Oregon State Police had just four employees resign their positions in objection to the executive order, including two troopers and two administrative staff, while 11 had been placed on administrative leave for noncompliance.
The vaccination mandates are meaningless when 20-30% of employees claim a religious exemption. If they receive any medical interventions, such as other vaccines, antibiotics, insulin, seizure medications, headache medication, back pain meds, dental treatments, vision correction, or if they use weed or smoke cigarettes or vape -- they have a weirdly specific religion if it says you can do all that but not take the covid vaccine.
Oregon and Douglas County is well below the national average for church attendance. But suddenly we have all these devout people who won't take the covid vaccine.
No patience for this. Let me rephrase that. if a person is, say, a Christian Scientists and does not use other medical interventions, then they have my full support for an exemption. But I am out of patience with people who use religion as an excuse for personal selfishness.
If you work in a medical setting, especially one that treats the elderly and infirm, then I say no religious exemptions for you unless you can show that you are a devout member of a congregation that declines all medical treatments.
If you're Catholic, working for a Catholic hospital and Catholic owned outpatient clinics, there is no excuse. The Pope told you to get vaccinated.
You must be a lab rat for the government or lose your job and be unable to feed your family. Tyranny.
