The Umpqua National Forest announced on Friday that most of the previously closed areas associated with the 2021 wildfires are now open.
The previous fire closure area associated with the Jack Fire, Rough Patch Complex and Devil’s Knob Complex has been dramatically reduced. The details were shared in a new closure order and accompanying map.
The new closure order, which will stay in effect until next June unless rescinded earlier, keeps only two portions of the North Umpqua Trail near Fall Creek Falls and the other near Mott Bridge, as well as a small section of Forest Road 4710 closed. All other areas of the old closure area are now open.
“The Umpqua National Forest thanks the public for their patience while the larger closure has been in effect for public safety,” Chris Bentley said in a news release. “Due to the severe fires last year, a lot of ground disturbance and danger trees were throughout the area.”
Bentley said volunteers and U.S. Forest Service staff members were largely behind the effort to get the areas reopened. While they may have done a lot of the heavy lifting, it’s up to visitors to ensure their own safety.
“While these areas are open now, we still strongly encourage visitors to these newly-opened areas to use extra caution,” Bentley said. “Landslides can still occur and danger trees might still fall. Use extra situational awareness when in the vicinity.”
