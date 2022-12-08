Members of the Black and Gold Inc. motorcycle club are taking over the Douglas County Toy Run.
Santa Claus will be leading the pack on a toy run, which will start at 11 a.m. Sunday at Pizza Palace, 919 N Old Pacific Hwy in Myrtle Creek. Registration for the event will start at 9 a.m. the same day.
Admission into the event is a $20 donation or a new unwrapped toy.
“We are looking to benefit children and will also be donating funds collected to the Umpqua Valley Boys and Girls Club,” said Brandon Miller, member of Black and Gold Inc. “In previous years we have seen hundreds of riders from all over the county participate.”
Through a $2,000 Walmart grant, as well as other monetary sponsors, members of Black and Gold Inc will be purchasing toys for this donation at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“I am a new store manager here in Roseburg and this was a chance to help the community,” said Walmart store manager Deb Justice.
With 22 toy collection sites and five additional donation-jar-only sites, the communities of Douglas County have rallied around the Douglas County Toy Run.
“In 2014, I was part of the Douglas County Riders bike club and we stated toy collecting and going on runs and I saw the joy it brought and saw how positive these events were,” said Lindsay Rose, owner of the Electric Rose Auto Salon. “When I started my own business one of my goals was to participate in these events. I missed last year, but made sure I was involved this year.”
Black and Gold Inc. is expanding and using this event as an opportunity to expand their influence and finds new ways to be involved in helping the underserved of Douglas County, according to member Brandon Miler. “We did a clothing collection event for one school and it went well, and next weekend we are doing a canned food drive.”
Miller has been participating in this Toy Run for 10 years, but this is the first year his club has hosted the event. He said, “This is so we can help to support children and their families, not only in Myrtle Creek, but in all of the county.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
