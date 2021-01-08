Officers from the Myrtle Creek and Sutherlin police departments are seeking a motorcycle rider who led officers on two dangerous pursuits before crashing the motorcycle in Sutherlin Wednesday.
Monte Scott Young, 32, of Myrtle Creek, is suspected as the rider who led Myrtle Creek police on two high-speed pursuits in December. Both pursuits, on Dec. 20 and Dec. 29, were terminated by law enforcement due to high speeds and unsafe conditions in residential neighborhoods.
The Dec. 20 pursuit began on South Main Street in Myrtle Creek in the area of Main and Mill streets. On Dec. 29, a chase was called off after passing through the neighborhoods near Southeast Neal Lane and Riverside Drive.
The motorcycle was seized after Young allegedly crashed Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m. on West Central Avenue in Sutherlin, according to a police report. Young reportedly fled on foot before police arrived, but evidence left at the scene helped investigators confirm his identity.
Young is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His most recent booking photo from the Douglas County Jail in 2016 also shows a tattoo on the right side of his neck as well as what appears to be a crown tattoo on his upper chest.
Both departments are actively searching for Young, and anyone with information to Young’s location is asked to call 541-440-4471.
(1) comment
Excellent judgment. Law enforcement is to be commended for restraint. I'm sure they will bring the person to justice, without unnecessarily endangering the public.
