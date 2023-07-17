Dozens of bikers gathered Saturday at Stewart Park in Roseburg to take part in the annual Ride for 22 event, which sees bikers make their way through the streets of Douglas County to help raise awareness of veteran suicide and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The number 22 comes from a 2012 report conducted by the Department of Veterans Affairs, which estimated that 22 veterans died by suicide every day. That number, according to a 2022 VA report, has dropped to 16.8 deaths by suicide per day in 2020, the most recent year with data available.
Debbie Knehr, who helped found the Ride for 22 nonprofit in Idaho seven years ago, was present at the event to ride along with the dozens of others on their bikes.
"It shows the community is willing to show their support for the veterans," Knehr said. "That's what we need, is that support. Once they stop showing that support, then the veterans have nobody to back them up."
Together, those present said prayers and wore photos of veterans who died by suicide around their necks as they climbed onto their motorcycles to ride on their route across the county.
"This is one of my favorite events we do every year," said Carlos Ortegon, general manager of Umpqua Survival in Roseburg, who donated a custom assault rifle that attendees bought raffle tickets for. "It's an awesome organization. I've met people who have been directly affected by them, so it hits a little closer to home."
"It's amazing," said Linda Exceen, head of Ride for 22's Oregon chapter. "The biggest part is when all the bikers leave at the same time. It sends chills down your back, because you know why they're doing it. It's emotional, it really is. The community coming together, and supporting the cause, is amazing."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
