Three members of the Umpqua Valley Composite mountain biking team — Blaike Vlasschaert, 12 (left), Elliot Kruse, 9 (center) and Audrey Kruse, 13 (right) — wait before starting a ride down the Skid Road trail on Saturday at Cooper Creek in Sutherlin.
Land of Umpqua Mountain Bike Rider hosted a "Fun Raiser" Saturday at the Cooper Creek Loop Trail in Sutherlin, a trail system that the organization helped construct over a number of years.
The event brought together mountain bikers of all ages, beginning with clinics on bike skills before culminating in group rides across various trails constructed at Cooper Creek.
Bob Feiler, vice president of the Umpqua Velo club, put over 400 hours of volunteer time into constructing the Cooper Creek trail system, according to its website.
"A lot of folks don't realize, even in the Roseburg area, that this stuff is out here," Feiler said. "We're just trying to get the word out."
There are three trails at the site — Whistle Punk, a beginner trail; Skid Road, an intermediate trail' and Chokesetter, an advanced trail.
A group of mountain bikers — including members of the Umpqua Valley Composite, a mountain bike team for youth grades 6-12 — took to the Skid Road trail Saturday morning.
"As far as riding facilities go, we probably have it roughest of anybody in the state," said Evan Kruse, who came with his three children — Owen, Audrey and Elliot Kruse — to ride on the trails.
Kruse said that following the Archie Creek fire, much of the North Umpqua trail, a popular mountain biking destination, was left inaccessible, but having Cooper Creek as a local option has made it easier to get biking.
"Getting this going was really nice for locals," Feiler said. "We're looking forward to seeing more people out here, and we'll see if we want to make this an annual thing."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
