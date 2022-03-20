Between being cut off the stump and entering a sawmill, logs are scaled and graded.
That responsibility for many Oregon and California logging and mill companies is entrusted to the Mountain Western Log Scaling & Grading Bureau, a not-for-profit, third-party organization. The company has its headquarters in Roseburg and scales logs at about 50 locations in the two states.
“We were established to be the middle man, the third person, to be objective in the trading of that commodity and to represent evenly the buyer and seller,” said Richard Tustin, general manager of Mountain Western. “To be not-for-profit illustrates the nature of what we do, to be an unbiased objective third party.”
Tustin estimated that the scalers deal with about a billion board feet annually. Their work is intended to eliminate any arguments between seller and buyer over timber volume and grade.
“That underscores the importance of what those scalers are doing out in the log yards,” he said. “The importance of getting the information right can’t be overstated.”
When a load of logs is delivered to a mill site, it is weighed on the truck and then rolled out in the log yard. The scaler inputs the buyer, the seller, the source, the truck company and its driver into a hand-held computer. Identifying the tree species and measuring the length of the log and the diameter on the smaller end is recorded. Any defects such as internal rot, oversized knots, cracks or slight bends in the logs are looked for and recorded if found.
A given set of rules is followed through this scaling and grading process so there is no bias toward either the buyer or seller at any of the mill sites. The information is certified by the bureau’s office staff and forwarded to the buyer and seller. Those two parties then determine the value of the logs.
“We have absolutely nothing to do with determining the final dollar value,” Tustin said. “We are a vital piece of the industry. We facilitate the trading of the commodity on a level playing field with a strict set of rules.”
“We favor nobody,” said Dallas Rosemeyer who has been scaling and grading logs for the past 10 years. “We work for both the buyer and the seller. We follow the rule book and that’s it.”
Check scalers randomly follow up on the information inputted by scalers by doing a second scaling and grading of logs to make sure the set standards are being followed.
People interested in becoming a scaler typically go through a 12-month training period in order to know the bureau’s standards and what to look for in a log. During that first year a new scaler will work alongside experienced scalers.
Tustin said Mountain Western is facing a workforce issue like other companies. He explained a timber industry background helps in learning the scaling process, but is not necessary as there are many good scalers who had no timber experience when they started. The bureau presently has 10 people in training.
Mountain Western scalers are members of the Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters, a labor union. Depending on the log supply and the season, scalers work 9- to 12-hour days five days a week rain or shine.
“It’s a good family wage job with good benefits,” Tustin said of being a scaler.
The timber industry established a scaling and grading bureau in 1950 in order to have an objective party that conducted its business by set rules. That first bureau had nine scalers, including Al Beck. Years later, Beck’s son, Paul Beck, was a scaler and then was the bureau’s general manager from 2011 until retiring at the end of 2021.
Paul Beck facilitated the merger of the Southern Oregon and Northern California bureaus into the Mountain Western bureau in 2013. Mountain Western now has 92 employees with most of them being scalers who work at sites stretching from the Porterville area in south central California to Clatskanie in northwestern Oregon.
The bureau has a board that numbers 20 to 25 and is made up of representatives from timber and mill companies and from government and Native American timber organizations. Mike Keller of Keller Lumber in Roseburg is president of the board and Lynn Herbert of Herbert Lumber in Riddle is secretary.
The board sets policy and the rate the bureau charges for its work.
“Without the bureau there could be one determination made by the seller and one by the buyer regarding the logs,” Keller said. “Then there would be potential for many arguments. The bureau scalers do a heckuva job. They are highly regarded in the industry and they are the final word. The bureau is worth what it costs.”
