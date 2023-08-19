SUTHERLIN — The first two days of the 35th annual Blackberry Festival, held in Sutherlin’s Central Park, provided a variety of family fun and entertainment, with events ranging from car shows to blackberry cooking competitions to drive-in movies. While lots of attendees were checking out vendor booths or perusing the car show, others bore witness to the gritty competition taking place as part of the mud volleyball tournament held Saturday.

Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.

UrsulaMajor
UrsulaMajor

I love the photos - looks like fun for everybody!

