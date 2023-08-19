SUTHERLIN — The first two days of the 35th annual Blackberry Festival, held in Sutherlin’s Central Park, provided a variety of family fun and entertainment, with events ranging from car shows to blackberry cooking competitions to drive-in movies. While lots of attendees were checking out vendor booths or perusing the car show, others bore witness to the gritty competition taking place as part of the mud volleyball tournament held Saturday.
The event features a bracket-style tournament where teams play volleyball in pits of mud. This year, eight teams competed for the championship title.
Sarah Turner, captain of one of the teams, also competed in the mud volleyball tournament last year and said the event is fun-filled. She said the team has been hosting Monday night practices to prepare for this year’s tournament.
“I’ve always wanted to do it so I was like, ‘you know what? Let’s do it,” Turner said about why she started competing in the tournament last year. “We did not win last year. We don’t plan to win this year but it’s a lot of fun.”
Olivia Oberman competed as captain for the Pain Gang team, which won its first match before losing the next. She said the playing field is much different than a traditional court. Here, the mud acts almost like quicksand, sticking players in place and forcing them to work harder to move across the court.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Oberman said. “Honestly, you kind of throw caution to the wind in my experience and you can try to be logical, bump, set, spike it over, have a good calling system but realistically, you usually don’t get that.”
Every team employed their own sense of organized chaos during their games. At the end of the tournament, team Muddy Buddies came out as the reigning champions.
“It’s like scrappy to a new level,” Oberman said.
Blackberry Festival will conclude at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The schedule includes a motorcycle show, chili cook-off, diaper derby, mud racing and more.
Board chairman Duane Waller has been working with the Blackberry Festival since 1998, when he brought mud racing to the Blackberry event roster. Waller used to utilize property by the airport for racing events. Once the space was no longer available for use, Waller pitched the idea of moving the races to Blackberry, where mud races have been a linchpin event ever since.
“I was a man with a mud race and nowhere to shop it except for Blackberry and they had lost their pavement drag. So I walked into a meeting and I asked the chairman at the time, Wayne Calder, if he was willing to let me bring my mud races to Blackberry,” Waller said. “I brought the mud races in ‘98 and we’ve been here ever since. Blackberry has been exceptional to me.”
Coordinating this festival takes months of planning and preparation alongside a team of dedicated volunteers. Waller said he’s been a volunteer for this event for over half of his life and noted that some of his fellow coordinators have been volunteering at community events for even longer than he has. Volunteers for this event have their work down to a science, allowing Waller to focus on the work he has to do without worrying about directing a team to complete their tasks.
“As volunteers, we focus on our own individual events and we try to make sure that everything goes perfect for that event,” Waller said. “We don’t get an overall view of what we’ve created until you take about five minutes to sit back and for me, I can look at the people in the bleachers all having fun.”
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
(1) comment
I love the photos - looks like fun for everybody!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.