SUTHERLIN — A Eugene Police Department search warrant executed on a Sutherlin warehouse Tuesday yielded numerous stolen items which are believed to be the result of a moving company scam.

The alleged scam involved at least five different families who had relocated either from or to the Eugene area, but their belongings were never delivered by the moving company they enlisted.

Sutherlin police assisted Eugene’s Police Property/Financial Crimes Unit, Crime Analysis Unit and a Eugene K-9 officer in the search of the warehouse.

Eugene police were tipped to a possible scam after a Eugene family moved to the East Coast but their household belongings did not arrive. A second victim, who reportedly hired the same moving company, was able to track their missing property to the address of the Sutherlin warehouse.

That victim, Eugene police say, staked out that warehouse until someone arrived and not only was able to identify some of their personal items but to also take photos of “numerous stacks of property belonging to other victims,” according to a release from the Eugene Police Department.

As investigators were able to identify which boxes and other items belonged to which victims, three 26-foot U-Haul moving trucks were filled in order to store belongings until victims could arrive and claim their items. In the case of a woman who had recently moved from Arizona to the small community of Veneta — west of Eugene — detectives delivered her belongings personally. She had reportedly been missing her items for five months.

Despite the discovery and anticipated return of the victims’ items, Eugene police said that no arrests are likely in the case as the companies and/or individuals involved are most likely located out of the state or out of the country.

Each complaint the Eugene Police Department received involved a move scheduled through various brokers, which were then handed off to a moving company. The broker arranges for the transportation of property, then enlists carriers for actual delivery.

To learn more about the difference between brokers and movers: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/protect-your-move/movers-vs-brokers.

Anyone who suspects they may be a victim of such a moving scam is asked to call their local law enforcement agency and file a report. In Douglas County, the nonemergency number is 541-440-4471.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

2
0
0
0
2

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.