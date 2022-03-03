Investigators from the Eugene Police Department, with assistance from Sutherlin police, executed a search warrant on a Sutherlin warehouse Tuesday believed to be storing hundreds of stolen items as part of a scam.
A 26-foot U-Haul moving truck sits in a Sutherlin warehouse, loaded with items believed to belong to a family which fell victim to a moving scam. Investigators discovered the items when a search warrant on the warehouse was executed Tuesday.
Investigators load items into a 26-foot U-Haul moving truck at a warehouse in Sutherlin Tuesday. The items were discovered after a search warrant was executed on the warehouse as part of an investigation into an alleged moving scam.
Investigators pore through hundreds of items discovered in a Sutherlin warehouse Tuesday, believed to be connected to a moving scam which involved at least four families and individuals. The discovery was the result of a search warrant executed by Eugene police Tuesday. Sutherlin police assisted in the investigation.
Investigators from the Eugene Police Department, with assistance from Sutherlin police, executed a search warrant on a Sutherlin warehouse Tuesday believed to be storing hundreds of stolen items as part of a scam.
Courtesy of Eugene Police Department
A 26-foot U-Haul moving truck sits in a Sutherlin warehouse, loaded with items believed to belong to a family which fell victim to a moving scam. Investigators discovered the items when a search warrant on the warehouse was executed Tuesday.
Courtesy of Eugene Police Department
Investigators load items into a 26-foot U-Haul moving truck at a warehouse in Sutherlin Tuesday. The items were discovered after a search warrant was executed on the warehouse as part of an investigation into an alleged moving scam.
Courtesy of Eugene Police Department
Investigators pore through hundreds of items discovered in a Sutherlin warehouse Tuesday, believed to be connected to a moving scam which involved at least four families and individuals. The discovery was the result of a search warrant executed by Eugene police Tuesday. Sutherlin police assisted in the investigation.
SUTHERLIN — A Eugene Police Department search warrant executed on a Sutherlin warehouse Tuesday yielded numerous stolen items which are believed to be the result of a moving company scam.
The alleged scam involved at least five different families who had relocated either from or to the Eugene area, but their belongings were never delivered by the moving company they enlisted.
Sutherlin police assisted Eugene’s Police Property/Financial Crimes Unit, Crime Analysis Unit and a Eugene K-9 officer in the search of the warehouse.
Eugene police were tipped to a possible scam after a Eugene family moved to the East Coast but their household belongings did not arrive. A second victim, who reportedly hired the same moving company, was able to track their missing property to the address of the Sutherlin warehouse.
That victim, Eugene police say, staked out that warehouse until someone arrived and not only was able to identify some of their personal items but to also take photos of “numerous stacks of property belonging to other victims,” according to a release from the Eugene Police Department.
As investigators were able to identify which boxes and other items belonged to which victims, three 26-foot U-Haul moving trucks were filled in order to store belongings until victims could arrive and claim their items. In the case of a woman who had recently moved from Arizona to the small community of Veneta — west of Eugene — detectives delivered her belongings personally. She had reportedly been missing her items for five months.
Despite the discovery and anticipated return of the victims’ items, Eugene police said that no arrests are likely in the case as the companies and/or individuals involved are most likely located out of the state or out of the country.
Each complaint the Eugene Police Department received involved a move scheduled through various brokers, which were then handed off to a moving company. The broker arranges for the transportation of property, then enlists carriers for actual delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.