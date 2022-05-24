WINSTON — Alumni and community partners have raised $28,500 thus far to save and re-home a nearly 70-year-old mural that is currently resting in an equipment lot on the corner of Brockway and Willis Creek Roads in Winston. Donors are currently standing by to offer more monetary help and equipment/ labor assistance.
Another year has passed and still, the mural sits on a corner lot exposed to the elements and potential vandalism. The lot is full of equipment and stacks of firewood.
Alumni donated a trailer to the mural, and that same individual also owns the lot in which it currently resides. That donor usually receives around $1,200 a month and up to $500 a day during fire season for the use of the trailer. They are currently charging $100 a month to the Mural committee, according to David Van Dermark, who is leading and spearheading the mural rehoming project.
“Volunteers brought their own cranes and loaders and manpower to move this mural,” Van Dermark said.
In both 2020 and 2021, school board meetings were held, opinions were shared and no resolutions were found. And now, the mural sits as a victim and symbol of indecision and inaction.
Since 1953, the mural stood as a pillar of inclusivity and acceptance, proudly displayed for all to see, in front of Douglas High School for 68 years. It was also included in a book written by Eric Wilson called Snapshots Along the Umpqua, which was published in 2012.
“There is great community support for getting this mural back where it belongs,” Van Dermark said. “And it seems like the School Board is starting to take notice.”
The upcoming School Board meeting on June 15 has the mural on its agenda to discuss. The main contention now is where to relocate the 30,000-pound concrete symbol of inclusivity and togetherness.
“The Board has two locations, one is down by the bike path that students are given a referral if they go off school property, more importantly, it is not really visible to the public,” Van Dermark said. “The second location is in a courtyard by the band room, but the school plans to put a sewer line there for the new Culinary department.
“Our idea is to put the mural in the front by the gymnasium, so it doesn’t block any of the new school or act as a blind spot. This way, everyone could see the mural and enjoy the message.”
The School Board has received hundreds of emails from the 7,000-plus alumni who have been a part of Douglas High School. Now, the Board has requested to hear from the student body.
“This is a great idea, but with COVID-19 and the mural having been moved more than two years ago, the Board wants input from students who barely know this mural,” Dermark said. “That doesn’t seem right when the student body president last year was told to sit down when he advocated for the mural during a meeting.”
Van Dermark is referring to his son Lucas, who is a past student body president at Douglas High School.
Many attempts were made to contact Winston-Dillard School District board members with no success. Their upcoming meeting will be held at McGovern School at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.