WINSTON — After more than three years of debate, storage, assessments, insurance adjustments, and endless meetings, the Douglas High School mural is going to get a new home.
A motion was passed Wednesday by the Winston-Dillard School Board to allow the alums to choose from two locations, either near the bike path or out by the Oak trees.
“I do believe they will choose the Oak tree area based on conversations I had after the meeting,” Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kimberly Kellison said.
With a location likely picked and the motion passed, all that is left is the monumental task of relocating the mural back to the high school, organizing and paying contractors and construction crews, setting the mural in its new home, and restoring and refurbishing the mural for future generations to enjoy and embrace.
“Our goal was to put this wall back, virtually where it was, where it stood for 70 years, so people going to basketball games, volleyball, wrestling, could see it and read the message and hopefully have it sink into their hearts and their minds the way it did for so many since 1956,” said David VanDermark, organizer for the rehoming of the mural and alums.
The mural was removed from the high school campus during the recent campus remodel. Alums fought to save the art and it was placed on a trailer and moved to a private property.
Kellison said the school district will focus on setting up a committee to get the mural moved back to the high school campus.
“There is a lot of planning to do,” said Kellison. “We have also offered to help with some of the relocation costs.”
(0) comments
