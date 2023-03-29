MYRTLE CREEK — Presenters from the Museum of Natural and Cultural History in Eugene traveled to Douglas County Tuesday to bring a presentation about engineering to the Riddle and Myrtle Creek libraries.
During the event, children, parents and grandparents learned about the techniques Native Americans used in Oregon to create tools, and how to create tools of their own to solve engineering problems.
Children, after watching a demonstration, had to improvise in order to make small boats out of aluminum foil and create their own fishing rods to snag paper "fish."
"It's such an amazing program," said Julienne DeMarsh, a volunteer with the Friends of Myrtle Creek Library. "We're so fortunate that they're [the museum] close enough that we could do this. They have online activities for kids, but there's nothing like a hands on experience. We're so happy we could get this for a spring break day."
Mia Jackson, who presented to the group of nearly two dozen at the Myrtle Creek library, serves as the outreach coordinator for the Museum of Natural and Cultural History.
"It's a lot of fun," Jackson said. "People are always appreciative and happy to have us, and the kids usually have a good time ... it's mission-based programming to get out into the state and bring the resources, information and experiences out into smaller communities, especially smaller libraries. They're the front line of community education."
During the summer, Jackson said, the museum plans to visit over 80 libraries across Oregon, presenting a geology program called "Oregon Rocks."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
