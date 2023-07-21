MYRTLE CREEK — Myrtle Creek’s 36th annual Music in the Park event continued Thursday, bringing hundreds to Millsite Park to sing and dance to their heart’s content, enjoying the pleasant weather in the downtown park.

Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Redbarn Rules
Redbarn Rules

Just a thought. Does Mimi Howard realize without sponsors (Redbarn included) there is no music in the park? WTH? stay home next time. We need sponsors, we don't need Mimi!

Add Reply
Redbarn Rules
Redbarn Rules

I think Redbarn should sponsor ALL of them next year and no Mimi Howard, she can stay home. How rude!

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.