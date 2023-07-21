MYRTLE CREEK — Myrtle Creek’s 36th annual Music in the Park event continued Thursday, bringing hundreds to Millsite Park to sing and dance to their heart’s content, enjoying the pleasant weather in the downtown park.
The Coleen and Company Review, a Roseburg-based rock and blues band, were the performers at Thursday’s free concert.
“It’s free, it’s out in the open and everyone seems to be around our age,” said Phil Schad, who attended the concert with his friend Mike Fischer. Fischer used to live in Myrtle Creek when he was in high school, but for Schad, it was his first time coming to the event — he lives in Glide.
“This is my first time here, and what I really like about it is the shade,” Schad said.
The trees lining the pathways in the park helped cover the audience in shade, allowing them to enjoy the breeze and cooling weather as the sun began to set.
Mimi Howard’s favorite part of the event is also being able to sit in the shade. She lives in Myrtle Creek and comes to the Music in the Park events every week, with only one exception.
“We come every week, except when Redbarn [a cannabis dispensary] sponsors,” Howard said. “Put that in your article. I don’t do marijuana.”
During the event, vendors sold baked goods, cotton candy, 50/50 raffle tickets and even massages — for $1 per minute, you could get a one while the concert played just feet away from the massage chair.
“It just kind of goes hand and hand [with the concert],” said Nolan Salazar, who works at Cascade Massage in downtown Roseburg and traveled to the event to give massages. “It’s a good way to meet people, interact with with the community and introduce yourself to people who don’t know about you. The chair is a good way to break the ice, get them to get to know you.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(2) comments
Just a thought. Does Mimi Howard realize without sponsors (Redbarn included) there is no music in the park? WTH? stay home next time. We need sponsors, we don't need Mimi!
I think Redbarn should sponsor ALL of them next year and no Mimi Howard, she can stay home. How rude!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.