The 31st season of Music on the Half Shell kicked off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Nichols Band Shell in Stewart Park. The free concert series started in 1992 and will host events for seven evenings.
The Stone Foxes took the stage for the first week of the concert series, providing an energetic show full of melodic electric guitar and punchy harmonica for hundreds of attendees sprawled across blankets on the rolling hills.
With a minimum expected seasonal attendance of 50,000 people, the opening event set the tone for the rest of the summer season.
Katie Ohlsen of Eureka, California, said she attended the event because she happened to be in Roseburg for her son’s baseball game and found it to be “an unexpected pleasant surprise.”
“Roseburg is usually a place we kind of pass through,” Ohlsen said. “I’m glad that I got the opportunity to stop and see more of Roseburg.”
While attendees can show up without prior notice, the work to coordinate these concerts starts long before summer. Lindsay Kennaday, Music on the Half Shell committee secretary, said meetings for Music on the Half Shell begin in January.
“We only take November and December off,” Kennaday said. “We do work pretty much year round.”
Coordinating weeks of events requires lots of teamwork, according to Kennaday, but she says the effort pays off when the committee successfully brings a unique and cultural experience to Roseburg each summer.
“We try to bring a variety of music to our community and we’ve gotten nothing but wonderful feedback,” Kennaday said. “So to me, that’s the most rewarding thing: the way the community feels about what we do.”
Free music isn’t the only draw for crowds. Each week, attendees can treat themselves to a variety of different food items from different vendors. Meals range from plates of barbecue to gourmet hot dogs, and sweets such as kettle corn and shave ice are ready for snacking.
Anela Plunkett, co-owner of Wailani Shave Ice & Island Grindz, said in order to work high-traffic events like Music on the Half Shell, their business must prepare at least three to five days in advance. Hundreds of attendees enjoy the concert each week, and Plunkett said business in the evenings during the event series can be “nonstop” with a constant line of customers to serve. Despite the work that goes into vending at this event, she said the motivation that drives the business is community connection and the chance to share her and her husband’s Hawaiian culture.
“It can be overwhelming at first but when you surround yourself with good people like we have at Music on the Half Shell, it really makes things enjoyable – even when it’s busy,” Plunkett said. “I think that’s what we like the most about it is it’s just another opportunity to contribute time to the community.”
As somebody who has attended the last three years as a vendor, Plunkett shared some advice for concert goers: “Just enjoy the experience for what it is.”
Music on the Half Shell will return to Stewart Park after a hiatus on July 11 with a performance by Grammy-nominated Zydeco artist C.J. Chenier. Followed by ZZ Ward on July 18, Heartless Bastards with special guest Matthew Logan Vasquez on July 25, Sona Jobarteh on Aug. 1, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys on Aug. 8 and the Lao Tizer Band on Aug. 15.
(1) comment
Thanks again for another great half shell to those hosting this year. And thanks for putting me on the second picture.
