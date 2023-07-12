The audience at Stewart Park was greeted with shades of purple on Tuesday as C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band took to the stage to perform at the second of seven free concerts held in Roseburg as part of the annual Music on the Half Shell series.
Coordinated purple outfits worn by Chenier and the band represented just a fraction of the electric energy they brought to Stewart Park, as he lit up the crowd with his trusty accordion.
C.J. Chenier — who was born and raised in Port Arthur, Texas, on the border with Louisiana — performs a form of music known as Zydeco. It’s a genre which originated in southern Louisiana, where musicians of Creole descent blended together influences of R&B, blues, and cajun music with an emphasis on accordion as an instrument.
Chenier’s father, Clifton Chenier, was known as the “King of Zydeco,” and won a Grammy award in the category of Best Ethnic or Traditional Folk Recording for his song “I’m Here” in 1983.
Now, C.J. Chenier is working to carry on his father’s legacy, and has performed as a musician since 1987.
“I’m really thankful for being here today, ‘Rosenberg,’” Chenier said after playing the first song. He quickly realized his mistake.
“Don’t blame me, okay. Roseburg and Redmond, we’ve been to both places, I kind of get them confused and I keep saying the wrong thing,” he said. “But I’m happy to be here today.”
Hundreds of people sprawled across the grass in Stewart Park to watch the performance.
“We’re big fans of it,” Phillip Hensyel said.
Hensyel moved to Roseburg last year from Bellingham, Washington, and has been attending Half Shell concerts ever since. On Tuesday, he came with his 10-year-old son, Keith, and their dog Freyja.
“We like the intimacy of it, the community part of it, the food trucks, being by the river,” Hensyel said. “The whole ambience and environment is awesome.”
“I really, really appreciate what half shell does for the community,” Carolyn Kemp said. “It’s an awesome, awesome event. Who can beat free, you know?”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(1) comment
All of you people who like "free stuff " make sure that you make a donation to the half shell so that they can continue to thrive. Thank you 😊
