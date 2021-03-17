MYRTLE CREEK — School buses, log trucks and passenger cars blared their horns and waved as Scooby-Doo, donning a slightly askew Irish top hat, greeted them near the center of downtown Wednesday.
The easily spooked crime-fighting dog was helping promote the city as part of Myrtle Creek's inaugural St. Patrick's Day celebration.
"Scoob," as his sidekick Shaggy would call him, was helping draw interest to the downtown Myrtle Creek event, which was designed not only to bring the community together, but to help generate interest in the town from people from other communities.
The event was the brainchild of the Myrtle Creek Visitors Association, formerly known as the "Bring 'Em In" committee.
"We are planning to do something every month this year," said Henry Stevens, an association member who served as the chairperson for Wednesday's event. "They won't all be exactly like this. We're just trying to draw interest to our town."
Myrtle Creek has long been known for such events as the South Douglas Rodeo (held on the third weekend of every June), its Summer Festival at the end of July and the ever popular Timber Truckers Light Parade, held annually in December to kick off the holiday season.
This year, especially as the hopes of escaping the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are eager to hold monthly events.
"They've been trying their hardest," said Carol Olson, owner of Homestead Furniture and Gifts and a former Myrtle Creek Chamber of Commerce president. "They have some big plans."
Olson's store was one of many that participated in a prize giveaway as a part of the celebration. In all, 17 businesses made donations for a raffle held Wednesday. While many donations were business specific, nearly a third consisted of gift certificates to local restaurants, to be used when restaurants are once again allowed to open.
"The gift certificates to the restaurants were a really big deal," Olson said. "They really need us right now."
The event kicked off at noon Wednesday, and picked up steam once schools let out for the day. Several toddlers posed for photos with Scooby-Doo — as did some adults — and got to talk to officers from the Myrtle Creek Police Department, including Chief Jonathan Brewster, detective Kevin Taggart and officer Matthew Kennedy, as well as Mayor Matthew Hald.
Lonnie Rainville, also a member of the visitors association board and Community Director for the City of Myrtle Creek, will be in charge of Myrtle Creek's next planned event: a business-to-business Easter celebration planned for April.
