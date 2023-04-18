(Left) Florence Raines accepts the 2023 woman of the year award and Susan Harris (right) accepts the 2023 business of the year award from the Myrtle Creek Chamber of Commerce on Saturday night at the Myrtle Creek Grange.
MYRTLE CREEK — The Myrtle Creek Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual citizen of the year awards Saturday night, drawing dozens of local community members to the Myrtle Creek Grange.
Numerous awards were given out during the event.
Susan and Harry Harris, the owners of The Happy Donut, were presented with the 2023 business of the year award.
Jeremy Chapman, a wrestling coach at South Umpqua High School, won the 2023 man of the year award.
“I love this community, that’s for sure,” Jeremy Chapman said. “Being part of the schools when I was a kid, and being able to move back and be a part of this again is an honor. I don’t know what else to say, I am very surprised.”
Florence Raines, a photographer who makes handmade quilts for the Quilts of Valor program, was presented with the 2023 woman of the year award.
Two individuals, Denise Lee, the owner of SOCO coffee, and Jerrie Thomas, the owner of Goodog Bakery, received 2023 president’s awards.
The Myrtle Creek Garden Club, which planted thousands of daffodils along the roads of Myrtle Creek, received the 2023 special recognition award.
Three people were also awarded with a posthumous legacy, with families receiving a plaque in their honor: Donny Ray, Joseph Clyde and Calvin Clack.
Each award winner was greeted with a standing ovation, and most reacted with surprise to being awarded by the chamber.
“Thank you everybody,” Terri Day said after receiving her award. “...I don’t know what else to say, I’m shocked.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
