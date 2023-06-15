MYRTLE CREEK — Members of the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge gathered Wednesday to hold a ceremony in honor of Flag Day, a day meant to commemorate the adoption of the United States flag on June 14, 1777.
It's been celebrated much earlier than when it was officially established by congress in 1949, and Elks Lodges nationwide have been required to host a celebration of the holiday since 1908.
Wednesday's celebration was held outdoors, bringing a dozen attendees to watch the ceremony.
"Charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity are the cardinal principles of our order, and they are exemplified in all of our services," John Blomberg, exalted ruler of the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, said in a speech during the ceremony. "By them, we teach love of country and of our countrymen and loyalty to our American way of life. To be an Elk is to be an American citizen who lives for their country, and is ready to die for it."
Members of the Elks Lodge presented a history of the American flag during the ceremony, showing each iteration used throughout the history of the county.
Ted Romas, a trustee in the Elks Lodge, also spoke during the event, one he said has a lot of meaning to him personally because of his military service.
"I mean, I've worn a uniform from when I was 17 until I was 55," Romas said. "After I retired from the Air Force, I was a police chief, so it represents a lot to me. When I joined the lodge 17 years ago, I really latched on to some of these things that are more patriotic. We do a lot of stuff here, Christmas baskets and scholarships and so on. But this is kind of close to my heart."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
