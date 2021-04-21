A Myrtle Creek man has been arrested in connection with alleged sex crimes.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested Floyd Donald Jenkins, 50, on suspicion of first- and third-degree sex abuse. The investigation began April 5 when a juvenile female reported the abuse.
The juvenile was known to Jenkins, according to authorities.
Initial bail was set at $256,250, and Jenkins is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
