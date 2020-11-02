Roseburg police arrested a Myrtle Creek man Friday for his role in an early morning car crash in July which took the life of his passenger.
Michael McCollum, 21, was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless driving.
The arrest is related to a 2 a.m. accident on July 9 in southeast Roseburg. According to the original report, McCollum was the driver of a 1999 Honda CRV which was reportedly speeding south of Pine Street.
Police said the vehicle left the roadway, striking the guardrail and sending the vehicle airborne. The vehicle landed upside down on a lower access road, trapping both occupants inside.
McCollum's passenger, 25-year-old Jacob Bickell, also of Myrtle Creek, suffered fatal injuries. McCollum, who just one month earlier had turned 21, was initially transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for severe injuries before being airlifted to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield, where he was listed in critical condition.
