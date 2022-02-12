A 78-year-old Myrtle Creek man is facing additional child sex abuse charges after a Douglas County grand jury issued a 10-page indictment on Feb. 4.
Michael George Wetherbee was initially arrested Jan. 29 on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sex abuse and two counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse against at least two juvenile females.
The grand jury's indictment added multiple charges for crimes alleged to have been committed between June 1, 2021 and Jan. 22 of this year.
Wetherbee was formally indicted on two counts of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sex abuse, three counts of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, three counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree use of a child in the display of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse and two counts of coercion.
Wetherbee remains held in the Douglas County Jail on $1 million bail.
Despite a new Oregon law that prohibits the release of arrestees’ booking photos, special circumstances allow for such release. The Myrtle Creek Police Department released Wetherbee’s photo with the strong belief that there may be additional victims. If anyone has a child who has had contact with Wetherbee, they are asked to contact Detective Kevin Taggart at 541-440-4471.
