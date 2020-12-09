A Myrtle Creek man entered a guilty plea Tuesday to charges of second-degree manslaughter and DUII stemming from a fatal car accident which occurred July 10 in southeast Roseburg.
Michael Wayne McCollum, 21, entered his plea before Douglas County District Court Judge George W. Ambrosini and was sentenced on the manslaughter and DUII charges, while a charge of reckless driving was dismissed.
The guilty plea comes just two days before McCollum was set to stand trial.
The charges stemmed from the July wreck which killed 25-year-old Jacob Bickell, also of Myrtle Creek.
According to the police report, the accident happened after 2 a.m. near Southeast Pine Street. Bickell was declared deceased at the scene. McCollum was transported by air ambulance to Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend, where at the time he was reportedly in critical condition.
McCollum was sentenced to 20 days in jail on the DUII charge and 75 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections for second-degree manslaughter. Those sentences will be served concurrently and, as a condition of the plea agreement, McCollum will not be eligible for early release.
He also receives a lifetime revocation of his Oregon driver’s license.
