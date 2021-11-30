Daniel Kent Capelle, 19, of Myrtle Creek, was sentenced to 42 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to five counts of first-degree encouraging of child sex abuse in Douglas County Circuit Court.
Local authorities were alerted to the possibility of a person in Myrtle Creek sharing child pornography on Nov. 18, 2020, via an email from the Department of Justice's Internet Crimes Against Children division. Through a social media account, authorities identified six videos that had been uploaded to the social media site from the same internet protocol address on Aug. 3, 2020, according to court documents.
Further investigation discovered that that particular IP address belonged to a home in Myrtle Creek.
On the evening of Dec. 10, 2020, a detective with the Myrtle Creek Police Department and an FBI special agent served a search warrant at Capelle's home. When investigators asked to interview Capelle, he reportedly replied, "Is this about the porn or something?" the court document states.
Capelle, then 18, was taken into custody and initially faced six charges of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, each of which carried a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. As a condition of the plea deal, Capelle will also have three years of post-prison supervision and must register as a sex offender.
