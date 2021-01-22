Myrtle Creek Police Department Detective Kevin Taggart released the name of a suspect wanted in connection with a Tuesday night stabbing at Millsite Park that sent a 40-year-old man to the hospital.
In a press release Thursday, the department identified 18-year-old Desmond Matthew Garcia as one of the two suspects in the stabbing that occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
An investigation revealed that the stabbing happened near the music stage in the southeast corner of the park. According to the initial report, two subjects approached the 40-year-old man and there was a confrontation, after which one of the two suspects stabbed the man twice in the abdomen.
The man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center and treated for non-life-threating injuries before being released.
Garcia was last known to be living in Myrtle Creek, but may have fled the area, Taggart said in a press release. Authorities warn that Garcia should be considered to be armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 911.
Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 541-440-4471.
The Oregon State Police and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the investigation.
