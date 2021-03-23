Myrtle Creek police arrested a man who became hostile and fought with officers after a littering incident early Saturday morning.
A Myrtle Creek Police Department patrol officer noticed trash scattered across the parking lot of the Myrtle Creek Car Wash and Ray's Food Place on South Main Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a police report.
Officers observed a man — later identified as William Miller, 30, a transient from Ohio — sleeping in the area. Based on security video, officers reportedly identified Miller as the person throwing the trash around the parking lot. Miller also was reportedly seen on video beating on the door of Ray's Food Place with a rake.
When officers attempted to contact Miller, he reportedly became hostile and began fighting with the officers. Once in custody and inside a patrol vehicle, Miller proceeded to try and tear up the interior of the vehicle, according to police.
Miller and one arresting officer sustained injuries in the scuffle which required medical attention. Miller was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center before being lodged in the Douglas County Jail on three charges of assault on a public safety officer, three charges of second-degree criminal mischief, two charges of offensive littering and one charge of resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.