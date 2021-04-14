Myrtle Creek police arrested an Astoria woman on suspicion of methamphetamine and heroin possession and delivery following a traffic stop Monday afternoon.
Police made the traffic stop in the 700 block of Northeast Johnson Street near the Laurelwood Apartments. The driver, Kelly Cummings, 34, reportedly left the vehicle and fled on foot, attempting to hide behind a neighboring house.
Police confirmed that Cummings had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for a parole violation, and Cummings was transported to the Douglas County Jail. While being searched at the jail, a Douglas County Corrections deputy found Cummings in possession of 16.22 grams of meth and 5.39 grams of heroin, according to the police report.
Individuals are permitted to carry up to one gram of either meth or heroin as a "personal use" amount, with any larger amounts subject to criminal charges.
Cummings faces charges of unlawful possession and delivery of both meth and heroin, and also was held on the felony parole violation warrant. Initial bail was set at $500,000.
Douglas County is getting more trendy every day. Careful of the Manson family and the Klan. (There, I made it sound less conspiratorial.)
