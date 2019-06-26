The assistant manager of the South Umpqua Memorial Pool in Myrtle Creek is recovering in a Springfield hospital after a serious head injury while swimming at the pool last Thursday.
Blake Lewis, 18, a Roseburg resident, was listed in fair condition as of Tuesday morning, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield.
"We're not sure how long he's going to be in the hospital at this point, but he's making leaps and bounds every day," said Joshua Norton, Myrtle Creek's city recorder and manager of the pool.
Norton said city officials went through a walkthrough after the accident but didn't find any safety issues at the pool. Still, the pool was temporarily closed.
"I wanted to make sure (the entire staff) ready," Norton said. "But we're back and Blake's doing well and we appreciate all the sunshine that people were sending us."
Norton said the pool has since reopened for regular swimming hours 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week, and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on weeknights.
