(Above) Finn Steehly, 4, takes a swing with a child-sized hammer. (Below) Ari Pauli stuffs a donut into his mouth during a donut eating competition at the Myrtle Creek Summer Festival Saturday in Millsite Park.
MYRTLE CREEK — The Myrtle Creek Summer Festival returned to the small southern Douglas County town over the weekend, bringing hundreds to Millsite Park to enjoy food, shop from local vendors and take part in competitions.
At one point Saturday, events were taking place all around visitors — simultaneously, children were taking to a stage to test their might in arm wrestling competitions, a softball tournament continued on a nearby field, drivers tested their mettle with a 4x4 rock crawling competition and a group of hungry contestants stuffed their faces as part of a donut eating competition.
“I didn’t really expect to win,” said Ari Pauli, who took home the top honors after being the fastest person over 18 to scarf down three donuts onstage Saturday. “It was pretty competitive up there.”
The event was organized by the Myrtle Creek Lions Club, the local chapter of an international volunteer organization.
“It’s going much better than last year,” said Janis Clark, the Lions Club president. “Last year was so hot, this year the weather is being much more cooperative.”
Temperatures hovered around the mid-80s during most of the weekend, keeping the event cool enough for people to venture out of their homes into the park for a day of fun.
Family Church, a Christian church with three locations in Douglas County, including one in Myrtle Creek, provided games — such as oversized Jenga, cornhole and Lego bricks — for children to play during the event.
“It’s been really fun watching the kids play, but it’s really about the connections with people and love in the community,” said Jason Howell, a pastor at Family Church.
Members of the Tri-City Rural Fire Protection District were also present at the event, barbecuing hamburgers and hot dogs as part of an annual effort to raise money for a Fallen Firefighter Fund.
“It’s good helping the community, seeing the community, familiar faces and supporting everybody with good food,” said Brandon Sullivan. “It’s a fun time coming out here, enjoying the weather and seeing the fireworks tonight.”
The celebrations continued late into Saturday night, with fireworks beginning at 10 p.m. The softball tournament scheduled to continue into Sunday.
“What I love the most is when it all comes together,” said Janis Clark. “We get to see the community, everybody coming out, having fun, enjoying themselves.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
