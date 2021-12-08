A Myrtle Creek woman was arrested after allegedly forcing herself into an older woman’s home and stealing a fanny pack Saturday morning.
Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a robbery in the 700 block of South Main Street in Canyonville where they met with the victim, an older woman who lived in the building.
Early in the morning, the woman heard knocking at her door and got out of bed to see who it was. When she opened the door, two masked women barged in, grabbed the woman and covered her mouth before demanding money, according to court documents.
While the victim was muzzled, one of the masked women grabbed a fanny pack that was clipped to a walker and took off running. Inside the fanny pack was the victim’s ID, $300 in cash, and a $450 prepaid check that was going to be used for rent.
After receiving security camera footage the property manager, deputies were able to see the two women approach the victim’s apartment around 6:55 a.m. and departing about five minutes later. The property manager told police he recognized one of the women from the day before.
In the footage from Friday, deputies noticed the woman “wore the same clothing down to the same exact shoes” in both videos. The deputy was able to recognize the woman in the video as Britt Nicole McMahon, 32, of Myrtle Creek, from previous interactions, according to court records.
When police confronted McMahon the following day with a picture from Dec. 3, she confirmed she had been there “looking for a smoke.” However, when shown pictures from the day of the robbery, McMahon said that while it looked like her, she had actually been taking care of a friend’s grandmother.
Within the same exchange, she changed her story and told police she was at Shari’s Cafe and Pies that morning and demanded to see timestamps from the videos, according to court documents. While McMahon continued denying any involvement in the robbery, her comment about “liking old people” prompted police to arrest her since no detail had been provided about the victim.
McMahon is currently lodged at Douglas County Jail on two counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, strangulation, second-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
I went to jr high with this girl, according to the local mug shot site, this is now her 20th arrest record in just the span of 2 short years. Burglary and strangulation is defiantly a few steps up the ladder from her other arrest records. Pretty sure she has kids too, sad to see how far people go down a hole with their life
