Congresswoman Val Hoyle’s Supporting Commercial Fishing in Port Infrastructure Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives last Friday as part of the Maritime Administration Reauthorization bill.
A release from Hoyle said the legislation would ensure ports can apply for infrastructure grants that support commercial fishing, bolster jobs, and drive the economies of coastal communities.
“Oregon’s commercial fishing is the backbone of our coastal communities. Creating additional pathways to secure federal funding helps us to keep jobs at home, source food locally, and build back the middle class," Hoyle said. “I’m in Congress to make the federal government work for our rural coastal communities."
Hoyle thanked Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves and Ranking Member Rick Larsen for their support to include the legislation in the House’s MARAD Reauthorization bill.
The release said current law does not make it explicitly clear whether ports can apply for Port Infrastructure Development Program grants that support commercial shipping, often leaving it up for interpretation that can overlook commercial fishing communities. Hoyle said the legislation would clarify that ports can apply for federal funding through the MARAD’s Port Infrastructure Development Program.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide a record $2.5 billion over five years for the Port Infrastructure Development Program. That is the largest federal investment ever in the nation’s ports.
The bill will need to pass through the Senate before it can potentially become law.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.