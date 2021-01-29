Fresh off an unsuccessful run for Congress, Roseburg's Alek Skarlatos has taken up a new cause.
The Freedom Foundation announced Thursday that Skarlatos has joined its organization and will be working out of its Oregon office.
The Freedom Foundation is a nonprofit think tank that promotes conservative causes such as free markets and limited government. Among its causes are battles against COVID-19 business shutdowns and government unions.
“We’re not only honored to have a man with Alek’s courage and character representing the Freedom Foundation, we’re also excited to be working with someone with his energy and ideas. We think Alek is a perfect fit for us,” Freedom Foundation National Director Aaron Withe said in a post on the organization's website.
Skarlatos ran a hard-fought campaign against longtime incumbent Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, in November. During the campaign, Skarlatos garnered endorsements from conservative leaders such as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and received donations from Republicans around the country.
Skarlatos is perhaps best known for his role in thwarting a terrorist attempt on a Paris-bound train in 2015.
Skarlatos and two of his friends took action after a gunman armed with an AK-47, a handgun and a box cutter emerged from a train bathroom, then fired shots on the train, which was headed to Paris from Amsterdam.
Since then, Skarlatos has received multiple medals, been awarded the French Legion of Honor and taken third place on the ABC program “Dancing with the Stars.” He played himself in a Clint Eastwood movie about the train incident called “The 15:17 to Paris.”
Prior to his unsuccessful run for Congress in November, Skarlatos also made an unsuccessful run for Douglas County commissioner in 2018.
(1) comment
Is anyone else here getting sick of reading about his hero story over and over again?
Also beings he seemed to worship Dallas Heard as some type of god from his Facebook posts months ago, I wonder what his thoughts are now after his recent behaviors?
