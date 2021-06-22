If you have kids, the chances are good that federal checks will soon be arriving in your mailboxes or direct deposit accounts.
For those who qualify based on income — and most Southwestern Oregon families do — the American Rescue Plan COVID-19 pandemic relief package expanded the Child Tax Credit to $3,600 per child 5 and under and to $3,000 per child 6 to 17 years old.
The American Rescue Plan also authorized advance monthly payments of $300 per child for children 5 and under and $250 per child for children 6 to 17 years old.
U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, announced Monday that the advance payments will begin to arrive July 15.
In DeFazio’s Fourth Congressional District, which covers much of Southwest Oregon, including Douglas and Lane Counties, about 43,200 households can expect to receive these monthly payments from July through December.
More than 90% of the district’s children are included.
“The Child Tax Credit Monthly Payments will be transformative for Southwest Oregon families and help set our children up for success,” DeFazio said in a press release Monday.
“These payments will take many children out of food insecurity and lift nearly 6,000 children out of deep poverty in my congressional district alone. The pandemic has hit working families particularly hard and it’s long past time we recognize the costs,” DeFazio said.
In order to qualify for the expanded credit, families needed to have income below $75,000 for individual filers or $150,000 for people married and filing jointly.
Most families will receive their payments automatically, so long as they filed a tax return for 2019 or 2020.
Those who didn’t can sign up through the non-filer sign-up tool online at https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-non-filer-sign-up-tool
The IRS is urging Americans to be on the lookout for scams, though, and states the only way to get the child benefit is by filing a tax return with the IRS or by registering online through the non-filer sign-up tool on IRS.gov.
The IRS said it never sends unsolicited electronic communications asking people to open attachments or visit a non-governmental website.
