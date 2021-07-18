Payments to families with children were slated to begin appearing in Douglas County mailboxes and bank accounts last week.
About 43,200 households in Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District will benefit from the payments, which are part of the American Rescue Plan pandemic relief package.
Those households include 90.4% of the district’s children.
Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, said the payments are a welcome aid to Southwest Oregon families.
“These payments will lift nearly 8,600 children out of poverty in my congressional district alone,” DeFazio said. “They will help families put food on the kitchen table, pay their bills, and pay for childcare services. The pandemic has hit working families hard, but thanks to the American Rescue Plan, which I strongly supported and helped make law, help is on the way.”
The payments, of $300 a month per child for children 5 and under and $250 a month per child 6 to 17 years old will continue through December, with additional money received after families file their tax returns.
The total benefit is $3,600 per child for children 5 and under and $3,000 per child for children 6 to 17 years old.
Additional tax credit money will be received by families after they file their 2021 tax returns.
Families with single filers earning less than $75,000 a year and married filing jointly earning less than $150,000 are eligible for the payments.
Most families will receive them automatically.
Those who filed tax returns in 2019 or 2020 or signed up to receive a stimulus check from the IRS will get the money automatically.
People who received their tax refunds through direct deposit will receive payments in their bank account around the 15th of every month this year. Others will receive them by mail at about the same time.
People who didn’t file tax returns or sign up for stimulus checks will have to sign up online to receive the child tax credit. Families can check their status or sign up at IRS.gov.
Thank you, Carisa and the rest of the News-Review, for publishing this.
Lifting children out of poverty is one of the best things we can do for the future. It will improve their health, longevity, education, productivity, and happiness--theirs and for generations to come. For all of us, actually.
I do hope that every reader here will take a few moments to think about people they know, who might not be aware of these benefits; the benefits are automatic for people who filed federal income taxes in the last two years, but some of the people most desperately in need may not have recently filed, and not know about the benefits at all.
Help your friends and neighbors! Let them know. Carisa kindly posted the link to the IRS.
And: I think it would be great if the News-Review would talk to a lot of families who have been impacted. Many of them will really begin to feel it as they get their kids ready for a return to school. Others will feel it the next time they need groceries.
[thumbup] for Joe's comment and article.
