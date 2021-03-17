U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon was named the second-most effective federal lawmaker for the period running from January 2019 to January 2021.
The award came from the Center for Effective Lawmaking, which is a joint initiative between the University of Virginia’s Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy and Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.
The effective lawmaker awards are based on success rates individual senators or representatives have in moving their own bills forward.
As chairperson of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, he helped shepherd 29 measures into law over the two-year period.
He sponsored 48 bills, ten of which passed the House, and authored language included in several others.
Among the subjects of those bills ranged from ensuring Coast Guard members' pay to earthquake preparedness to aircraft safety certification.
Legislation to clarify antitrust laws governing health insurance companies and stemming price-gouging of consumers was also signed into law.
The center said DeFazio was "highly effective even when in the minority party."
DeFazio was also honored for his work during the previous two-year period, from 2017 to 2019, when he ranked third in effectiveness among all Democratic representatives.
DeFazio said in a press release he's on track to remain in the top 10 for the current Congress.
His work so far this year has included provisions in the American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 relief package signed into law last week.
The relief package will provide assistance to 1.9 million Oregon families, extend unemployment assistance programs for more than 200,000 Oregonians and invest $1.1 billion in Oregon school re-openings.
(2) comments
Peter DeFazio is amazingly effective both in legislation and in constituent services; in particular, I'm grateful for his (and his staff's!) work on behalf of veterans.
Now that his party is in the majority, I look forward to infrastructure legislation that will move our country--and Douglas County--away from the crumbling-bridge-level status quo--towards world-class effective and efficient roads, bridges, airports, electrical grid and energy infrastructure.*
My Congressman!
*the "former guy" had innumerable "infrastructure week" announcements that led to nothing. New sheriff, new day.
DeFazio is a jerk and always will be. It appears his past legislation has very little to do with Douglas County and improving the lives of his constituents.
