U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, and U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley are pressing for additional relief for farmers and ranchers who lost crops or livestock to the drought, heatwave and wildfires that have plagued the West this summer and last.
DeFazio and Wyden joined a bipartisan letter by western legislators urging U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to open relief programs to more producers.
“Although the extent of damages relating to the extreme heat has yet to be fully determined, agricultural producers expect these impacts to be severe,” the letter said.
The legislators urged Vilsack to look for ways to provide additional relief through existing programs, and to identify other relief options.
The Douglas County commissioners declared a drought in April. A record-breaking heatwave pushed the mercury to 113 degrees in Roseburg on Jun. 27, and the Jack Fire east of Glide had reached 21,881 acres with 59% containment Tuesday.
The dry, hot conditions have wreaked havoc on crops like berries and cherries.
Raspberry, blueberry and blackberry farmers across the West have reported 20 to 80% of their crops were lost, and cherry growers have lost about 20%, DeFazio said in a press release.
Livestock and even shellfish have also been impacted, and for fall crops like apples and pears, the extent of the losses isn’t yet known, DeFazio said.
