At a visit to CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg on Friday, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden promised to do what he can to help address hospital staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wyden made the stop just before holding a virtual town hall at The News-Review.
Hospital staffing was a chronic problem before the pandemic. Now it’s a crisis, and one that rural hospitals across the country face.
Mercy Human Resources Director Deb Lightcap told Wyden that over the last 10 years the average number of openings has been around 40.
“Now today we have 154,” she said.
Mercy Medical Center CEO Kelly Morgan said when the pandemic ends, the staffing crisis will remain.
“This is not going to go away any time soon,” he said.
Morgan touted the importance of a medical education college here to train and retain local healthcare workers.
“The only way we’re going to get out of it is to have more employees that we can actually hire,” he said.
Wyden said it’s a “terrific concept” and he would do everything he can to help.
He also said as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, he’s working on approaches to make rural nursing careers more attractive.
At the town hall afterward, Wyden responded to Douglas County residents’ questions about climate change, voting rights and river protections, among other topics.
Wyden said he believes there is a “chance to break the gridlock on the climate change issue.”
While Sen. Joe Manchin opposed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better proposals on climate change, Wyden said he is working with Manchin on a Clean Energy for America bill.
Wyden said when he was chairperson of the Senate Energy Committee, Manchin invited him to visit West Virginia. He said Manchin understood that Wyden felt very strongly about the importance of reducing carbon emissions.
“We were talking about the future of energy policy and Sen. Manchin said that he really wanted to make sure it would be technology neutral,” he said.
The heart of the bill is technology neutral, with no mandates. Instead, it allows for competition while creating an incentive for private companies to find ways to reduce carbon, he said.
“The more you reduce carbon emissions, the bigger your tax savings,” he said. “That is the lodestar for my bill.”
He said he believes it will be turned into law in the weeks ahead.
Some town hall participants said they would like to see the South Umpqua included in Wyden’s River Democracy Act proposal, which would set aside many rivers and tributaries for protection.
Adding the South Umpqua and its tributaries is still being discussed, Wyden said.
Wyden said the River Democracy Act will support the tourism industry, which he said is important to the rural Southern Oregon economy.
Powerful interests oppose it, he said, but the overwhelming number of people across he political spectrum support it.
“They know that it’s kind of in our DNA to protect our treasures, and they know the tremendous economic potential,” he said.
In response to a question about whether there’s a path to passing voting rights legislation, Wyden said on “big fights, you often don’t win with the first battle.”
“But I just can’t accept turning back the clock on the right to vote,” he said.
He decried moves toward voter suppression in some states that would eliminate drop boxes and early voting. He voiced disgust for a new Georgia law that bans people from handing out food or water to voters waiting in line for hours at polling places.
“What in the world is that all about? That’s not what our country is all about,” he said.
Wyden also expressed support for Oregon’s vote by mail program, which was the first of its kind in the nation. He noted he was the first U.S. senator to be voted in by mail and that the second was his friend Republican Gordon Smith.
It was created with bipartisan support and continued to have that support until Donald Trump became president and “started lying about vote by mail,” he said.
He voiced opposition to the Greater Idaho movement, which seeks to move the borders of that state to include Eastern and Southern Oregon.
Oregon has strength in numbers, he said.
“What I hear when I get out to all of these counties is that there’s a whole lot more that unites us than divides us,” he said.
(1) comment
Thank you, Senator Wyden, for all the difficult and complex work you do for us.
Please, please include the South Umpqua.
Thanks, N-R for providing the venue.
I was there for the first part, but my internet connection failed. I was happy to read about some of the details I had missed.
