Rep. Gary Leif, R-Roseburg, was one of 12 state legislators who wrote recently to Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, asking her to join a federal lawsuit that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
Leif and the other legislators hoped the lawsuit, brought by the state of Texas, would toss out the vote in four states narrowly won by President-elect Joe Biden. Those states are Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.
The point is now moot since the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Texas's lawsuit on Friday. The court said Texas did not have standing to seek to overturn the votes in other states.
Every state has now certified its votes and sent electors to the Electoral College, which voted 306 to 232 Monday for Biden.
President Donald Trump and some Republicans continue to question the votes, asserting that fraud affected the results.
The Oregon letter questions mail-in voting in the four states.
"We the undersigned urge you to join the growing list of states joining the lawsuit filed by the State of Texas in which they have argued that electors from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin should not be allowed to cast their votes in part because those states unconstitutionally changed their voting procedures during the coronavirus pandemic to allow for increased mail-in ballots," they wrote.
Leif said in an email to The News-Review that while Oregon and Douglas County elections officials do an outstanding job with mail-in voting, he doesn't think other states had any idea what they needed to do to guarantee voter integrity.
"I think that with a close election, all fair-minded people should at least support a good hearing of a case based on the conduct of elections in very close states. Even if the Supreme Court decided against President Trump, at least people like me would feel like we had our day in court," he said.
He compared this court case to the Supreme Court case that Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore brought, and lost, in 2000 against Republican George W. Bush.
"Remember, Al Gore got his day in the US Supreme Court (Bush v. Gore). I would be standing up for any Democrat or Republican who witnessed any voter fraud or election integrity," he said.
Charges of fraud have not been proven, and have been denied by elections officials in all four states. U.S. Attorney General William Barr, a Trump appointee who announced his impending resignation this week, has said there is no evidence of widespread fraud that would have impacted the election.
Other notable signatories to the Oregon letter included Rep. David Brock-Smith, R-Port Orford, and Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, who made an unsuccessful run for Oregon Secretary of State in November.
Sens. Chuck Thomsen, Dennis Lithicum and Alan Olsen, along with Reps. Bill Post, Vikki Breese-Iverson, Greg Barreto, Mike Nearman, E. Werner Reschke and Representative-elect Bobby Levy also signed the letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.