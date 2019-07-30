U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, will hold a town hall meeting on healthcare from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Umpqua Community College Centerstage Theatre at 1140 Umpqua College Rd. in Winchester.
The town hall is one of a series DeFazio will hold in his Oregon district this summer, focusing on different topics including war powers, seniors and transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.