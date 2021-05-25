U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, believes U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management forestlands should be treated as infrastructure.
He discussed that possibility at a Zoom town hall on Monday. He also addressed questions and heard ideas from county residents on topics ranging from green energy to housing to dementia care.
Merkley started the town hall by giving a shout-out to the Roseburg Friendly Kitchen Meals on Wheels program, to which he sent an American flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol.
“During this COVID year, the work of the Friendly Kitchen was so much more important because of the stress that families were under,” he said.
He said despite all the challenges, including volunteer shortages during the pandemic, the Friendly Kitchen has continued helping out nearly 200 people.
Merkley said he wants to help pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Plan that would create jobs through a broadly defined infrastructure package that would include rural broadband and renewable energy infrastructure along with roads and bridges.
In an interview with The News-Review prior to the town hall, he said including forests in the definition of infrastructure could mean obtaining more funds for thinning, mowing and prescribed burns.
During the town hall, Merkley also spoke about the changing climate, noting that the weather patterns for the past 30 years, compared to those for the 30 years before that show a significant change to hotter, drier seasons.
“It impacts all the pillars of a rural economy in terms of our forests and our farming and our fishing,” he said.
M.A. Hansen voiced concern about the environmental impacts of mining for the lithium that’s in electric car batteries.
Merkley acknowledged the concern but said the greater worry is climate change and his hope is that research and development will find better alternatives for electric car batteries.
“We can’t wait until we have the perfect battery system to stop burning fossil fuels,” he said.
In addition to reduced snowpack and increased forest fires, climate change is leading to increased ocean acidification.
“I never thought we could burn so much fossil fuels as to change the chemistry in the ocean, but we have, even to the point that about 10 years ago it became necessary to start buffering the ocean water to make it less acidic in order for baby oysters to survive,” he said.
Betsy Cunningham of Housing First Umpqua asked Merkley what he could do about the housing shortage so there are places for homeless people to live.
Merkley said the Build Back Better Plan also has massive investment in housing as part of the national infrastructure plan.
Merkley said he wants to see a full range of housing supports. Those would include housing vouchers in which the recipient pays just 30% of their income toward the rent, low income tax credits, and subsidies for first-time home buyers.
Pam Speta spoke about the Forget Me Not Care Home she is building that she hopes will change the face of dementia and Parkinson’s care by creating a home where spouses could live with their loved ones while having 24/7 support.
“Keep us posted on your efforts because often when there is a new experimentation and a new model then it becomes very valuable in terms of influencing policy or influencing a movement on how to provide care better,” Merkley said.
In an interview before the town hall, Merkley also spoke about efforts to pass legislation protecting voters.
Merkley is the lead sponsor of the proposed For the People Act that he said would take on problems like gerrymandering, voter suppression and dark money funding attack ads.
“Right now we have hundreds of millions of dollars in each campaign cycle where nobody knows where it came from and some of it came from overseas and we’ve got to shine a light on it so that this is not a corrupting force in the elections,” he said.
Merkley said he sought and received an appointment to the Senate Rules Committee because it has jurisdiction over election bills.
However, he said while the bill’s provisions are popular with voters, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is opposed to it.
“It’s unfortunate because Republicans across the country support these reforms. But Republican senators are absolutely united in opposition,” he said.
Friendly Kitchen Director Kayla Ray told The News-Review after the town hall that the flag Merkley sent was dropped off by UPS at about noon Monday.
“It’s a huge honor for the Friendly Kitchen,” she said.
Ray, who is new to her position, said it was a big surprise to get the call on Friday that the organization would be receiving the flag, and it was a real honor for all the volunteers.
“I’m a volunteer firefighter so I know what a big deal it is to be a volunteer and to get just that thank you, and I’m really excited for them all,” she said.
Ray also said the group is in need of more volunteer drivers and kitchen volunteers. For more information, call 541-673-5929.
(1) comment
And again I suggest that places like the Friendly Kitchen partner with the school district in a project specifically to recruit high school juniors and seniors to volunteer in their kitchen. Volunteering could be for extra credit and any humanitarian effort looks extremely positive on a college application, not to mention teaching students the reality of the human condition. Build better humans.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.