The League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley will host an online workshop about the U.S. Constitution Thursday.
The presentation, "The Constitution — Fulfilling Democracy's Promise?" will look at the document's creation and limitations and trace major changes to its interpretation.
The presenter is Portland teacher and librarian Donna Cohen.
It's a zoom meeting. Those attending should register in advance at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qceuhrDssH9IeU5kJR79z1m-1mSItC1Ww
The presentation begins at 6 p.m. Thursday.
