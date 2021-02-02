The League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley will host an online workshop about the U.S. Constitution Thursday.

The presentation, "The Constitution — Fulfilling Democracy's Promise?" will look at the document's creation and limitations and trace major changes to its interpretation.

The presenter is Portland teacher and librarian Donna Cohen.

It's a zoom meeting. Those attending should register in advance at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qceuhrDssH9IeU5kJR79z1m-1mSItC1Ww

The presentation begins at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Senior Reporter

Carisa Cegavske is the senior reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ccegavske@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4213. Follow her on Twitter @carisa_cegavske

