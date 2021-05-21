U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, will hold a virtual town hall for Douglas County residents at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The senator will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., answer questions and invite suggestions for tackling the challenges facing Oregon and America.
“The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions—even if they’re online, on mobile devices, or on the telephone—about how we can strengthen our state and our nation,” Merkley said in a press release.
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. This town hall will be his 449th as a U.S. Senator and his 17th town hall this year.
The town hall can be accessed by computer, smartphone or tablet at https://senate.zoomgov.com/j/1610115306?pwd=RDl2NW1VOTZjUFhoTmYzbmZZUlJYQT09.
It can also be accessed by phone: Dial: 669-254-5252 and enter Meeting ID: 161 011 5306# Participant ID: # Passcode: 95816307#
