U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, will hold a live online town hall for Douglas, Coos and Curry County residents at 11 a.m. Friday.

Those wishing to watch the town hall can do so on the Town Hall Project Facebook page.

Those wanting to ask Wyden a question can fill out a form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScxznOmr_OBP9ccchZfulX2GZzzBO4DISfCPKEvqMAsxUM_XQ/viewform

Wyden has postponed his regular in-person town halls until public health officials determine large gatherings are no longer an unusual health risk.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Senior Reporter

Carisa Cegavske is the senior reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ccegavske@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4213. Follow her on Twitter @carisa_cegavske

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.