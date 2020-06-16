U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, will hold a live online town hall for Douglas, Coos and Curry County residents at 11 a.m. Friday.
Those wishing to watch the town hall can do so on the Town Hall Project Facebook page.
Those wanting to ask Wyden a question can fill out a form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScxznOmr_OBP9ccchZfulX2GZzzBO4DISfCPKEvqMAsxUM_XQ/viewform
Wyden has postponed his regular in-person town halls until public health officials determine large gatherings are no longer an unusual health risk.
