U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, will hold a virtual town hall meeting in Roseburg on Saturday.
The town hall is one of several the senator is holding around the state this week.
The local town hall is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., and will stream on Facebook Live at
Douglas County residents can sign up to ask a question at the link on the page.
