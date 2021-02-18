Ron Wyden

U.S Senator Ron Wyden, left, talks to media during a visit to CAHOOTS with executive coordinator Chris Hecht, Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis and Oregon State Senator Floyd Prozanski in Eugene on Thursday.

 Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, will hold a virtual town hall meeting in Roseburg on Saturday.

The town hall is one of several the senator is holding around the state this week.

The local town hall is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., and will stream on Facebook Live at

https://www.facebook.com/events/1030902337436878/

Douglas County residents can sign up to ask a question at the link on the page.

Senior Reporter

Carisa Cegavske is the senior reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ccegavske@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4213. Follow her on Twitter @carisa_cegavske

