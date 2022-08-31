Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit organization that places wreaths at the headstones of fallen soldiers during the holiday season, had its mobile education exhibit make a stop in Roseburg on Aug. 26 as part of a tour across multiple cities in Oregon and Washington.
The exhibit, which sits atop a trailer hitched to the back of a truck, parked in the Safeway parking lot on Northeast Stephens Street, after spending the previous day in Medford.
Fred Thompson, the driver of the truck, is from Maine. He is spending two to three weeks on the road to help support the organization that was founded 30 years ago in his home state.
“First time you go to haul a load of wreaths, or place one down at a cemetery, you’re gonna be hooked,” Thompson said.
Wreaths Across America has three main goals — to remember, honor and teach — the latter being the primary purpose of the mobile exhibit.
Along with Wreaths Across America, members of local organizations came out to support the exhibit and raise donations for the cause.
Shelley Johnson, the commanding officer for the Sea Cadets of Roseburg division — a youth organization which, according to 10-year-old cadet Elianna Lantz, teaches children how to develop themselves on how to be good citizens and leaders — was a location coordinator for the event, as well as collecting donations for the organization.
“Our main goal is to make sure every fallen veteran at the Roseburg National Cemetery, about 7,000, has a wreath on their marker to celebrate them during the holiday season,” Johnson said.
John Pierson, chairman of the board for Military Honors by the Pipes, a local Roseburg non-profit that provides free bagpipe players for military funeral services and ceremonies, was also a location coordinator for the event.
“I talked with a World War II veteran here a couple of weeks ago,” Pierson said. “He had a 1st Marine Division hat on, he was 95 years old. I thanked him for his service, and you know what he said? ‘I did it for you.’”
